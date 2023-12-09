CAPF personnel deputed next to Sujay Bhadra's bed in ICU

Kolkata, Dec 9 Anticipating some unforeseen event, two armed personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deputed next to the bed of Sujay Krishna Bhadra -- a prime accused in the cash-for-school-jobs case in West Bengal -- inside the ICU in the cardiology department of the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital here.

Sources in the know of things said that the CAPF personnel have been deputed following a request from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is desperate to complete the voice sampling test of Bhadra.

Meanwhile, the family members of the other patients admitted to the same ICU told a section of media that Bhadra has been kept isolated from the other patients.

It is learnt that Bed No. 18 of the ICU, where Bhadra has been accommodated, has been been covered by curtains from all sides, as a result of which he is not visible to the other patients in the same ward.

To recall, Nawsad Siddique, the lone All India Secular Front (AISF) MLA in West Bengal Assembly, had recently expressed apprehension over alleged threat to Bhadra's life.

“The voice of Bhadra is very important in this case. Through his voice, the ED might be able to track some influential people in the state involved in the case. So there is a threat to Bhadra's life. There can even be some major accident,” Siddique had said.

On Friday morning, ED officials had reached the S.S.K.M. hospital to shift Bhadra to the ESI Hospital run by the Centre to conduct the medical examinations required before a voice sampling test.

However, they were informed that the accused was shifted to the ICU on Thursday night after he complained of chest pain. Later, it was learnt that since the beds for adults in the ICU were already occupied, Bhadra was allotted a bed that is supposed to be reserved for children.

