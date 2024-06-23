Capt Neikezhakuo Kenguruse’s bravery is an inspiration for all of us: Lt Gen Sahi

Kolkata, June 23 Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, GOC, Spear Corps of the Army's Eastern Command on Sunday said that Capt Neikezhakuo Kenguruse’s bravery during the Kargil War is an inspiration 'for all of us'.

“The Kenguruse Memorial Run is not just an event but a symbol of our endearing respect and remembrance for Capt Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, MVC (Posthumou). His bravery during the Kargil War is an inspiration for all of us,” Lt Gen Sahi said during an event organised at Kenguruse Memorial Run at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur, Nagaland to honour the valiant sacrifice of Capt Neikezhakuo Kenguruse.

Capt Kenguruse, who was from Nagaland, made the supreme sacrifice on the night of June 28, 1999, after single-handedly neutralising a strategically located machine gun post and killing four of the enemy, two of them with his commando knife.

Over 750 individuals, including all ranks and families of the Spear Corps, participated in the run. Participants had the option to compete in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km runs, ensuring an inclusive event for all ages and fitness levels.

The highlight of the event was the presence of Capt Kenguruse's parents, who were felicitated by Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, GOC, Spear Corps.

Lt Gen Sahi expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by Capt Kenguruse and his family. He also motivated the participants by awarding prizes to the winners of all categories.

Capt Kenguruse is the only Maha Vir Chakra recipient in the Army Service Corps (ASC) till date.

Though Capt Kenguruse was commissioned into the ASC, he was assigned the post of a Ghatak platoon commander with the 2 Rajputana Rifles during Operation Vijay (Kargil War). He was part of the raid on Area Black Rock (also known as Area Three Pimples). The well-sited enemy machine gun post on a cliff face was hampering the approach to the main objective of his Battalion.

This was when Capt Kenguruse volunteered to lead a daring commando raid on the gun position. Even as he led his team in the climb, they came under heavy mortar and automatic fire, resulting in heavy casualties. The Captain was himself hit in the abdomen by splinters.

Undeterred by his injuries, Capt Kenguruse continued to lead his team till the final cliff face. A rock wall separated them from the enemy machine gun position. The officer removed his boots and socks to get a better grip, picked up a rocket launcher and charged the machine gun post all by himself.

After firing the rocket at the machine gun post, he shot two of the enemy with his rifle. He finished off the remaining two with his knife in hand-to-hand combat before succumbing to his injuries.

