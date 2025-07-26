Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Op-Sindoor in NCERT's new curriculum push

New Delhi, July 26 In a bold stride to reframe how young minds understand national strength, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is gearing up to introduce two new curriculum modules that feature India’s rising star in space -- Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla -- and the nation’s swift military reprisal, Operation Sindoor.

Both milestones, one orbiting the Earth and the other defending it, will anchor the modules designed to inform schoolchildren about the country's evolving might across defence, diplomacy, space exploration, and sustainability.

According to senior officials in the Ministry of Education, the modules are currently under development and will be incorporated into school syllabi for Classes 3 to 12.

The first module, tailored for students in Classes 3 to 8, and the second for Classes 9 to 12, will each span eight to ten pages. While operational specifics remain classified, the module will use the mission as a case study to illustrate the role of defence, diplomacy, and inter-ministerial coordination in safeguarding national security.

“The idea is to educate young minds about India’s military power and the decisive actions taken to protect sovereignty,” a senior ministry official stated.

"We want students to understand how strategic decisions are made and how various arms of government work together in times of crisis.”

In addition to defence, the modules will highlight India’s emergence as a global space power. Students will learn about landmark missions such as Chandrayaan, Aditya L1, and the recent achievement of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 4.

These inclusions are designed to spark scientific curiosity and inspire future careers in aerospace and research.

The curriculum will also feature Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

This section will introduce students to sustainable living practices and the importance of ecological balance in combating climate change. Another module will explore the horrors of Partition, offering historical context and fostering empathy for the resilience shown during India’s formative years.

While no official rollout date has been announced, the modules are expected to be introduced in schools shortly after completion. The initiative reflects a broader effort to make education more contextual, contemporary, and rooted in national identity.

