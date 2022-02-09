CAQM directs industries in NCR to switch to cleaner fuels by Sept 30

New Delhi, Feb 9 The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Wednesday directed the industries located in the NCR districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to switch to PNG or Biomass Fuel by September 30.

"These are those industries which, despite the availability of natural gas infrastructure and supply, have still not shifted to PNG/cleaner fuels," a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) said.

As per the Commission's directions, industries located in the NCR districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan shall completely switch over to PNG or biomass fuels, by September 30, 2022.

"Non-switchover shall result in closure of industries using other fuels," the release said, and added, "Till such time the transition to fuels as above is effected, such industries shall use only fuels as approved by the respective state governments for industrial operations."

Industries in the jurisdiction of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) have already shifted to cleaner fuel, mainly PNG.

"The emissions from industries using polluting fuels like coal, diesel, etc., create an adverse impact on air quality in the NCR and shifting of industries to PNG/cleaner fuels has always been a priority for CAQM. Apart from that, open burning of biomass is also one of the major causes for air pollution in NCR. Through enhanced usage of biomass as fuel in industrial operations in the NCR, the Commission is primarily focused on controlling the issue of biomass burning. This will not only help in minimising the usage of polluting fuel in NCR industries but also enhance farmers' earnings, while ensuring proper utilisation of biomass," it said.

All industries in the NCR running on coal if shifted to PNG or biomass fuels, in conjunction with Air Pollution Control Devices (APCD), it would result in a remarkable decline in biomass burning across different regions of NCR and adjoining areas, thereby improving the air quality, the CAQM claimed.

