CAQM reviews dust mitigation step on Gurugram roads

Gurugram, Dec 27 The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) reviewed dust mitigation steps, road-cleaning and sweeping operations and upkeep of road stretches maintained by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), an official said on Saturday.

The inspection was done on Friday as part of its continuous monitoring and enforcement efforts under the statutory framework of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with the objective of evaluating on-ground compliance with dust mitigation measures and identifying associated issues such as accumulation of road dust, municipal solid waste, construction and demolition (C&D) waste and instances of open burning.

A total of 17 inspection teams, comprising 15 teams of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and two teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), were directed by the Commission for inspection of 125 road stretches under the jurisdiction of MCG in Gurugram.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic documentation was collected by the inspection teams and submitted to the Commission as part of the consolidated inspection report.

The findings of the inspection revealed that out of the 125 road stretches inspected, 34 stretches exhibited high visible dust levels, 58 stretches showed moderate dust, 29 stretches recorded low dust intensity, while only four stretches were found to have no visible dust, a statement said.

A large number of stretches with high visible dust were also found to have significant accumulation of municipal solid waste and C&D waste, along with multiple instances of open burning, indicating serious deficiencies in routine road maintenance, waste management and enforcement at the field level.

Several road stretches across different wards and sectors of Gurugram, including residential colonies, internal roads and arterial stretches, were identified with persistent dust accumulation and waste dumping, the statement added.

The presence of open burning and unmanaged waste on multiple stretches further aggravated the dust conditions, highlighting the need for immediate corrective measures and strengthened supervision by the concerned agency.

The Commission observed that the overall inspection results point towards the need for significant strengthening of on-ground operations by MCG, particularly with respect to regular mechanical sweeping, timely lifting and scientific disposal of collected dust and waste, active water sprinkling and dust-suppression measures, and strict prevention of open burning.

The Commission emphasised that sustained and focused efforts are essential to ensure visible improvement in road conditions and to prevent re-accumulation of dust and waste.

