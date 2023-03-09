Car collides with level crossing gate, driver sustains minor injuries
By IANS | Published: March 9, 2023 06:06 PM2023-03-09T18:06:06+5:302023-03-09T18:30:09+5:30
Ghaziabad, March 9 A speeding Santro car rammed into the Kallu Garhi railway crossing gate in Ghaziabad on Thursday. The driver sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital.
Railway gateman Satveer Singh said that he had closed the gate as a goods train was crossing.
He stated that there was traffic on both sides of the crossing, when a speeding car rammed into the gate.
Both the car and the gate were damaged due to the collision.
