Car collides with truck, claims five lives on Greater Noida Expressway

New Delhi, Nov 10 A tragic road accident on the Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 146 on Sunday claimed the lives of five people -- three women and two men.

The incident involved a speeding car that collided with a stationary truck on the roadside. The victims were residents of Kashiram Colony, Ghodi Bachhedi in Noida, and were travelling to their home via Pari Chowk when their vehicle struck the truck from behind.

The deceased have been identified as Aman (27) son of Devi Singh, Devi Singh (60) son of Ramshah, Rajkumari (50), wife of Devi Singh, and Vimlesh (40) wife of Gyani Singh. Aman, the driver, was reported dead on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was devastating, leaving the car completely mangled. Immediate chaos ensued at the scene, with nearby residents rushing to assist and alerting the police.

Authorities, upon arrival, coordinated with residents to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage, which proved to be a challenging task due to the extent of the damage.

The Knowledge Park Police took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The accident led to significant disruption in traffic, which police managed to restore after seizing the car and the truck involved. The families of the victims have been informed. An atmosphere of grief prevails among their relatives.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

