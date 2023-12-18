Car driven by drunk youth kills one in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 18 A speeding car being driven in a rash manner by a youth, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, killed a person in Hyderabad early on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred under the limits of Chaitanyapuri Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad.

The car hit the man standing by the roadside in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area on LB Nagar-Uppal road, killing him on the spot. The deceased was identified as Vishal.

After knocking down the man, the car rammed into an arch. Seven youths who were travelling in the car were injured.

They were returning from a birthday party.

The injured were admitted to a hospital.

The car belonged to a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and his son was reportedly driving it. Chaitanyapuri police station registered a case and took up investigation.

