Car driven by Excise official's son runs over woman voter in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 1 A woman was killed after she was knocked down by a speeding car driven rashly by the son of an Excise Circle Inspector in Telangana.

The incident occurred in Kazipet town of Hanamkonda district on Thursday when the woman had come out of a polling booth after casting her vote along with her husband in Telangana Assembly elections.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Friday. When the woman was about to sit on the two-wheeler of her husband, a speeding car came from behind, knocked her down, and sped away from the spot.

G. Kavitha, 35, sustained head injuries and succumbed while being shifted to MGM Hospital.

She along with her husband G. Joseph had come to a polling station in Fatima Nagar and after casting their votes, they were returning home.

The car was being driven by Vamshi, son of a Circle Inspector of the Excise Department.

The woman’s relatives on Friday staged a protest demanding action against him. They alleged that police were trying to shield the accused, said to be a minor.

They called off the protest after senior police officials assured them that action will be taken. Police said since they were busy with poll duty on Thursday, there was a delay in registering a case.

A case was registered on Friday against the person who was driving the car. Police have taken him into custody and are investigating.

