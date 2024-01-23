CAR embodies NEP's vision across 2764 schools

New Delhi, Jan 23 Classmate, India’s leading notebook brand, on Tuesday organised the annual Classmate All Rounder (CAR) National Grand Finale in Delhi.

Bringing alive the government’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Classmate All Rounder was conceived and designed as a multi-skill inter-school challenge and a credible accreditation platform for holistic skill development of students.

Joseph Emmanuel, Director of Academics, CBSE, graced the event as the chief guest. Saina Nehwal, Swanand Kirkire and Sangeeta Phogat also participated in the event.

Classmate Allrounder aims to nurture students toward versatile skill development beyond academics. The CAR Platform serves as a nurturing ground for school students to showcase multiple skills including general knowledge, writing, physical fitness, group discussion, public speaking, creativity and performing arts.

Speaking about CAR and the National Finale, Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive, Education and Stationary Products Business Division, ITC Ltd. congratulated the winners of the CAR Challenge.

With a focus on these new ways of learning and recognising students for their all-round accomplishments, along with rewarding schools that prioritize holistic development, Classmate All Rounder strives to establish an ecosystem where holistic development takes precedence,” he said.

He said that Classmate is dedicated to playing a key role in bringing the vision of the National Education Policy to fruition and fostering the comprehensive growth of students across India.

He said that Classmate brings to life it’s motto of enjoy learning and growth of students.

“Entire range of other offerings, like Origami notebooks that encourage creativity and critical thinking, augmented reality notebooks educating students on important STEM concepts in an engaging immersive format, the Interaktiv Artscape, to let students unleash the true artist in them, and the new Myclassmate app, providing engaging games for skill development & capability-building,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor