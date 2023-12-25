Car plunges into lake in Telangana, one person missing

Hyderabad, Dec 25 One person went missing after a car plunged into a lake amid dense fog in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Monday.

Four others were rescued and shifted to a hospital by the locals. The incident occurred in Sivareddypet lake around 5 a.m.

Rescue workers were searching for the missing person

According to police, a group of techies, including a woman, were heading to Ananthagiri from Hyderabad for an outing when the car lost control due to dense fog and fell into the lake.

The car was pulled out of the lake with the help of a crane.

