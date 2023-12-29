Car & school bus collides in south Delhi, BSF constable injured

New Delhi, Dec 29 A BSF constable was injured after his car collided with a school bus in south Delhi on Friday, an official said.

He said that there were only two children in the school bus and fortunately they were not injured.

According to police, on Friday at 7.34 a.m. a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding an accident near Mother dairy in Saket following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, a school bus and a Maruti WagonR Car were found in accidental condition.

“There were two children in the bus, none was injured. The driver of WagonR is Rahul Kumar, a constable in BSF and he sustained minor injuries. He got first aid from Max Hospital and has been discharged,” said a senior police official.

As per initial probe, the bus driver was found to be at fault as he drove in the wrong carriageway.

“Though the road is without the divider,” said the official, adding that legal action will be taken.

