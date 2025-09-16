Cardamom Prices Hit Rs 4,000 per Kg; Health-Benefiting Spice Becomes Costly for Common Man

Cardamom or Elaichi, known for enhancing the taste and aroma of food, is gradually moving out of the reach of the common consumer. Over the last two years, its price has been steadily climbing, now ranging between Rs 3,200 and Rs 4,000 per kilogram. What’s more concerning is that in the past eight months alone, prices have risen by nearly Rs 500. Once a staple spice in households, cardamom is now becoming a luxury item for many, forcing families to either reduce its use or seek alternatives to maintain flavor in their daily cooking.

Cardamom holds a special place in Indian kitchens, being an integral ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. From festive desserts to spicy gravies, and even in beverages like tea and milk, its presence is indispensable. The demand for cardamom sees a sharp rise during the festive season, especially from Shravan to Diwali, when households prepare a variety of traditional delicacies. This surge in demand during the festive months further pushes its market value, making it even more difficult for average consumers to afford in large quantities.

Apart from its culinary importance, cardamom is highly valued for its health benefits. It aids digestion, provides relief from cold and cough, and helps regulate blood pressure. Many also consume it to reduce stress and calm the mind. Its refreshing properties make it a popular choice for natural mouth fresheners as well. Thus, the spice is not just about flavor, but also wellness. However, with the soaring costs, people are now compelled to rethink its usage, despite its longstanding role in both traditional cuisine and home remedies.

The main production of cardamom takes place in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and to a smaller extent, Karnataka. Over the last two years, production in these states has declined significantly. With demand remaining strong but supply shrinking, prices have witnessed a sharp increase. Traders in Kolhapur have also confirmed this trend, noting that lower output has directly led to price hikes. Cardamom primarily comes in two types: green cardamom and the variety used in spice mixes. Depending on quality, prices range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per kilogram, meaning a single pod now costs around Rs 4.