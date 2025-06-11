Cargo ship capsize: Police file case against Mediterranean Shipping Company, others

Kochi, June 11 Days after a Liberian-flagged cargo ship belonging to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) capsized off the Kerala coast on May 24, the Fort Kochi coastal police registered a case against the company and others.

Confirming the registration of the case, State Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan said the FIR comes on the complaint from local fisherman, Shyamji.

The case has been registered against the MSC, the Ship Master and the crew of the cargo vessel with charges of the vessel being sailed in a way that could cause injury to the fishermen, besides causing damage to the coastal environment.

The case was filed amid protests by the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

The Congress’s ire was sparked by a note issued by Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, following a review meeting with the Chief Minister, which stated that the state government had decided not to file a criminal case against MSC, despite serious environmental concerns arising from the sinking of MSC ELSA-3, which was reportedly carrying hazardous cargo.

The note cited the MSC’s global reputation and stressed the importance of maintaining Kerala’s "goodwill" for the company’s continued operations in the region.

The case was registered on the day when the Congress was up in arms and had called for a protest in around the 50 coastal assembly constituencies.

For the past few days, local TV news channels have seized on the controversy, highlighting the CPI-M’s past criticism of the UDF and the UPA governments during the Enrica Lexie incident in 2012, when two Italian marines aboard the merchant ship shot dead two Indian fishermen, triggering national outrage.

Archived footage is now being widely broadcast, showing then CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and senior leader V.S. Achuthanandan, the then Leader of Opposition, lambasting then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and then Congress President Sonia Gandhi for their “soft” handling of the case and alleged protection of the Italian marines.

