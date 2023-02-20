Carrying passengers on two-wheelers a punishable offence; bike-taxi a violation of Motor Vehicles Act: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Monday issued a public notice saying carrying passengers on two-wheelers would be a punishable offence in Delhi and that bike-taxi is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The notice reads, "It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having Non-Transport (Private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is a purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder."

It says further that the above-said violation is a contravention of the registration condition of the vehicle which is punishable under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 having punishment for the first offence up to Rs. 5000, and for a second or subsequent offence with imprisonment which may extend to one year with fine up to Rs. 10,000 beside impounding of the vehicle.

"In addition to the above punishment, the driving license of the driver will be suspended for a minimum period of three months under the direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court committee." the notice added.

"Further, it is also noticed that some digital platforms are facilitating such operations by offering booking through an app thereby engaging themselves as an aggregator in contravention of the provision of Section 93, and shall be punishable with a fine up to one lakh rupees under Section 193(2) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," the notice reads further.

According to this notice, it has been said that it is directed to immediately stop such kind of activities to avoid prosecution and penalty, etc.

( With inputs from ANI )

