Cart vendor dies after being hit by a crane in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 A cart vendor died after being hit by a crane in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Sunday, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Adil (22), resident of Buland Masjid area in Shastri Park.

According to police,a PCR call was received at 10.43 a.m., regarding accident at Zero Pushta by crane.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Hydra Crane had hit a cart vendor, Adil, who died at the spot.

"The body was shifted to Hospital for post-mortem.Spot was visited by Crime Team," a senior police officer said, adding that crane driver fled from the spot and efforts are being made to trace him.

