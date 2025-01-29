Case against Kejriwal under Disaster Management Act, says Haryana Minister

Chandigarh, Jan 29 Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said on Wednesday that the state government has taken strong cognisance of the statement by former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal regarding Delhi's water supply and filed a case against him in the Sonipat court under the Disaster Management Act.

Calling Kejriwal's statement "absurd and misleading", Minister Goel told the media that the Election Commission of India should take cognisance of such baseless statements.

"Kejriwal has done cheap politics by making such allegations on Haryana causing the state government to take legal action," he said.

The Haryana Minister added that the water supplied to Delhi is the same water consumed by the President, the Prime Minister, and the Union Ministers.

He accused Kejriwal of spreading fear not only among the people of Delhi but also among Haryana's citizens with his false claims.

He criticised the Delhi government for completely failing to clean the Yamuna River.

He accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of making baseless allegations against Haryana just to save his political image before the elections.

He emphasised that the people of Haryana consider the Yamuna sacred, and spreading false propaganda is both an insult to Haryana and an attempt to mislead the people of Delhi.

Minister Goel said that Kejriwal claimed that he stopped so-called "poisonous water" from entering Delhi, but there is no evidence to support this claim.

He added that Kejriwal has an old habit of covering up his failures by making false statements.

The Minister also accused the Delhi government of failing to keep its promise of cleaning the Yamuna.

He said that out of 37 sewage treatment plants in Delhi, only 17 are operational, which reflects the inefficiency and negligence of the Delhi government.

He said this mismanagement "is not only affecting the people of Delhi but also those living in Haryana's Faridabad, Palwal, and Mewat districts".

