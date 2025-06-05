Case against YSRCP leader after spat with cop over refusal to allow ‘Betrayal Day’ rally

Amaravati, June 5 Police in Guntur town have booked a case against YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu for allegedly behaving rudely with the police after they were stopped from proceeding to the District Collectorate to give a memorandum.

The YSRCP leader had a heated argument with the police during a protest programme on Wednesday, which was observed as ‘Betrayal Day’ by the party across Andhra Pradesh.

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) has been booked against Rambabu and others at Pattabhipuram Police Station.

According to police, the former minister and his supporters left his house in Siddharth Nagar on motorbikes in a rally headed to the District Collectorate. When stopped by the police they took an alternate route to reach Kankaragunta Overbridge, where the police again stopped them.

Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector Ganga Venkateshwarlu told Rambabu that there was no permission for the rally. The YSRCP leader entered into an argument with the police officer and allegedly behaved rudely. The Circle Inspector told him to mind his language.

Rambabu, who was seething in anger, told the police officer that he would see who would stop them from passing through the area. This led to an angry exchange between them.

Police officer Venkateshwarlu told Rambabu that he was not one to be cowed down by threats.

Finally, the YSRCP leader got down from the motorcycle and started walking.

The police later allowed one vehicle to pass through.

Later, on a complaint by a police officer, a case was registered against Rambabu and others.

The YSRCP had taken out rallies and organised other forms of protest on Wednesday to observe ‘Betrayal Day’ marking one year of the TDP-led coalition government's rule.

The Opposition party alleged that the ruling coalition failed to fulfil the promises made to the people and thus cheated them.

The YSRCP leaders submitted representations to District Collectors and other officials in all the districts in this context.

