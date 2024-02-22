Case filed against Bihar ACS, Education, Pathak for abusing teachers

Patna, Feb 22 A lawyer in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday filed a case in a local court against Additional Chief Secretary, Education, K.K. Pathak for abusing teachers.

Senior lawyer Vinod Kumar said that the CJM's court admitted the case and set the date of the next hearing on March 4.

"K.K. Pathak had used abusive language against teachers a few days ago. It was highly objectionable and condemnable. My wife is a teacher and the sentiments of lakhs of teachers like her have been hurt by the abusive words of KK Pathak a few days ago. Hence, I filed a case against him under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in the CJM court on Thursday," he said.

Pathak had earlier said that the schools should operate between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on every working day and teachers have to come to their respective schools and also participate in the sanitation works before the classes. He also used abusive words for the teachers.

Due to Pathak's controversial statements, the leaders of Mahagathbandhan were making it an issue in the both houses of the Bihar Assembly for the last couple of days. That issue was raised during question hour in Bihar Legislative Council on Thursday and Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that no one has the right to abuse and the state government condemns such behaviour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor