Case filed against Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 23 A case has been filed in Assam against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others on charges of violence, provocation and damage to public property, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under Sections 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress supporters clashed with the police as the administration did not permit Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to enter Guwahati citing the possibility of heavy traffic congestion in the city.

Following that, Assam Chief Minister directed the state DGP to file a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for “provoking the crowd” during his Yatra.

Sarma tweeted, “These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture.”

The Chief Minister also said that he has instructed the DGP to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and the footage posted in social media will be used as evidence.

According to Sarma, Rahul Gandhi's "unruly behaviour" and "violation of agreed guidelines" resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor