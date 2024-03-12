Case Registered Against DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in Bihar Over Remarks on Sanatan Dharma

A case has been filed under Section 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to hurting religious sentiments, in Arrah, Bihar against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Arrah has summoned Stalin over remarks deemed derogatory towards Sanatan Dharma. Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been directed to appear before the court on April 1.

Allegations stem from Udhayanidhi's speech at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' last September, where he likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like mosquito-borne fevers and coronavirus, suggesting it needed eradication. The plaintiff argues that such statements not only disrespect Hindu Dharma followers but also sow division among religious communities.

The complaint, filed by lawyer Dharni Dhar Pandey under various IPC sections including 120(B), 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), and 298, accuses Udhayanidhi of using inflammatory language to incite discord and undermine national unity. Advocate Aditya, a key witness, emphasized the prohibition of remarks on caste and religion under Indian law.

Acknowledging the complaint, the CJM court, presided over by Civil Judge Manoranjan Jha, has directed Udhayanidhi to either personally appear or send legal representation to seek bail. The next hearing is scheduled for April 1, 2024.