Case registered against Lalu for indecent remarks on PM Modi

Patna, March 4 Patna Police registered a case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday, a day after he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a 'Hindu'.

The complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state spokesperson Krishna Singh alias Kallu at Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna on Sunday night and it was accepted on Monday.

“We have registered a case against Lalu Prasad Yadav and the matter is under investigation,” said Sitaram Kumar, SHO of Gandhi Maidan police station.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, during the Jan Vishwas rally at Gandhi Maidan on Sunday said that PM Narendra Modi is attacking the dynasty these days.

“I want to ask him why he has no child. He is attacking those who have children. People are fighting for the family and you have no family. When PM Modi’s mother died, why did he not shave his beard? He is not Hindu. When the mother or fathers of Hindu people die, as per the ritual, they shave their heads and beards. He is spreading hatred in the country,” Lalu Prasad said during the rally on Sunday.

“During the Jan Vishwas rally of RJD, Lalu Prasad Yadav had made indecent remarks on PM Narendra Modi. He said that PM Modi is not Hindu. Lalu Prasad Yadav said that PM Modi had not shaved his beard after the death of his mother which is an indecent remark. He also made comments about Ram temple and hurt the sentiments of 135 crore people of the country. Hence, I lodged the complaint against him in Gandhi Maidan police station, Patna,” Kallu said.

