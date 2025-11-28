Case registered against train TTE in death of Navy Officer’s wife

New Delhi, Nov 28 A case has been filed against the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Special Train (04089) after the suspicious death of a Navy officer’s wife in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, identified as Aarti Yadav (32), was found dead along the Samho–Bharthana railway track on Wednesday. The incident was initially registered as an accidental fall from a moving train. However, with new developments and allegations raised by her family, the case has now taken a murder angle.

According to the family, Aarti, a resident of Kanpur Dehat, was travelling alone to Delhi for medical treatment on the advice of her husband, Ajay Yadav, who is currently posted with the Indian Navy and undergoing special training in Chennai.

She frequently visited Delhi for treatment and had a confirmed reservation on another train but allegedly missed it, after which she boarded the Patna–Anand Vihar train.

The family alleges that once onboard, Aarti had a heated argument with the TTE identified as Santosh, over her ticket status. The dispute escalated, and the family claims that the TTE allegedly pushed her out of the moving train in anger.

Suspicion deepened after the family visited the spot on Thursday and discovered key evidence scattered several kilometres apart. Aarti’s purse was reportedly found four kilometres away from where the body lay, while her mobile phone location was detected elsewhere. The family argues that such wide separation of belongings suggests foul play rather than an accidental fall.

“This cannot be a normal accident. Her belongings being found in different locations clearly indicate interference or assault,” a family member alleged.

Following these developments, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Etawah has registered a case against the TTE under sections related to murder.

Confirming the move, CO GRP Uday Pratap Singh said: “The initial report stated that the woman died after falling from the train. However, based on the family’s allegations, a case has now been registered against the TTE under murder charges. A thorough investigation is underway.”

Speaking to reporters, Satyavrat Yadav, the deceased’s brother-in-law, said: “She was travelling for treatment. She had a ticket but missed her original train and boarded another. After the dispute, this happened. We have come to file an FIR and demand justice.”

Further investigation is in progress.

