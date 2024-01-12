Case relating to woman’s charred body in Hyderabad solved

Hyderabad, Jan 12 A charred body found in Moinabad near Hyderabad four days ago has been identified as that of a woman missing from Mallepally area in the city, police said on Friday.

Police on Friday identified the deceased as Tehseen Begum, 22, who had left her house on January 8. They suspect that the woman died by suicide as she had allegedly made suicide attempts in the past.

A missing complaint was lodged at Habeebnagar police station on January 10 by her brother. However, the case was not registered by the police.

Taking a serious note of this, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy visited the police station and pulled up the circle inspector and other officials.

He said departmental action will be taken against them.

The woman, who had completed her studies and was looking for a job, had left her house after an argument with family members on January 8. The family did not lodge the missing complaint immediately as she had left the house in a similar manner on a few occasions in the past but later returned.

The burnt body was found in Moinabad in Rangareddy district on January 8. The body was found on a road leading to an agriculture field in the village. Farmers, who were heading to their fields, noticed the charred remains and alerted the police.

The police initially treated this as a murder case. It was suspected that somebody murdered her elsewhere before transporting the body to the farmland and setting it on fire.

Moinabad police had disseminated information across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionates to inquire about any missing woman case.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased and locals gathered outside Habeebnagar police station and staged a protest. They questioned the delay in acting on the complaint by the woman’s family.

