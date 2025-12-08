Cases against Srinagar hotels, home stays, houseboats for foreigner norms violations

Srinagar, Dec 8 Cases have been filed against many hotels, homestays, and houseboats in Srinagar under the Immigration and Foreigners Act for violating the rules, police said on Monday.

"In view of strengthening security measures in the city, Srinagar Police has taken stringent legal action against several hotels and a homestay for violating mandatory Form-C reporting norms required under the Immigration & Foreigners Act," a police statement said.

It said that during routine checking and scrutiny of hotels, homestays and houseboats, the following were found to be in violation of the rules under the Immigration & Foreigners Act :

"In the Rajbagh area, it was found that Hotel Blossoms, Hotel Grand MS, and Hotel Golden Forest had allowed foreign nationals to check in without submitting Form-C to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO). Accordingly, FIR No. 65/2025 U/S 8 & 23-B of the Immigration & Foreigners Act was registered at Police Station Rajbagh."

“In the Khanyar area, Hotel Khyber, located in Khayam, was also found violating Form-C reporting requirements. Despite repeated instructions, the management failed to produce any proof of Form-C submission. As a result, FIR No. 57/2025 was registered under relevant sections of law at Police Station Khanyar."

“In the Lal Bazar area, IMY Home Stay, Nowabagh Bagwanpora, owned by Mohammad Aslam Baktoo, son of Late Habibullah Baktoo, was found operating without Form-C compliance for Mr Starobinsky Lior, a foreign national from Israel, along with others. The management had deliberately concealed the stay of the foreign guest and failed to submit the mandatory online Form-C reporting. Accordingly, FIR No. 60/2025 U/S 8 and 23(b) of the Immigration & Foreigners Act was registered at Police Station Lal Bazar."

“In the Nishat area, a house owner, namely Mohammad Ashraf Zargar, son of Mohammad Ramzan Zarga,r resident of Vakeel Colony, Brein, was found in non-compliance of the mandatory reporting of Form C to FRO. In this connection, FIR No. 101/2025 U/S 8-23(b) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act was registered in Police Station Nishat."

“In RamMunshi Bagh area, House Boats - Floating Castle owned by Farooq Ahmad Guroo, son of Late Gh Nabi Guroo, resident of Ghat No 15 Nehru Park, boarded by Ms Lee Ya Hui of Taiwan, Best View Houseboat owned by Farooq Ahmad Kutroo, son of Ali Mohd Kutroo, resident of Ghat No 09 Dal Lake, boarded by Mr Maistruik Sergel of Russia, House Boat Crystal Palace, owned by Gh Hassan Karnai, son of Haji Gh Mohammad, resident of Abi Karpora Dal lake, boarded by Mr Naum Silviu of Romania and Houseboat Lake Palace, owned by Mohammad Altaf Gunna, son of Mohammad Gunna, resident of Abi Karpora Dal Lake, boarded by Mr Eduardo Tejerina Gonzalee of Spain, were found in violation of the norms for mandatory reporting rules. In this connection, FIR no. 94/2025 U/S 7,14, and 16 of the Immigration and Foreigner Act was registered in Police Station RM Bagh."

The police said that further investigation into the cases is underway to uncover forward and backward linkages.

"Srinagar Police reiterates that all hotels, guest houses, houseboats and homestay operators must strictly comply with Form-C submission norms when accommodating foreign nationals. Non-compliance with the same is a serious offence and will invite strict legal action. Srinagar Police remains committed to safeguarding the security and integrity of the nation and protecting its citizens from activities prejudicial to peace and public order," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor