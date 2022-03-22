Cases by Kashmiri Pandits can be reopened if there is specific need, says J-K DGP

After an advocate sought to reopen all cases pertaining to the "massacre" of Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that it can be done if there arises a specific need.

Speaking to media persons here, DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "If something specific comes up, we will pay attention to it."

The advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal had written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking direction to reopen all cases pertaining to the "massacre" of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-90 and also for the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to reinvestigate incidents of killings in the Kashmir valley.

Jindal urged the President that the SIT should "thoroughly investigate the cases reported till now and provide a platform to the victims who were unable to report their cases previously due to unfavourable circumstances prevailing then with the objective of ensuring justice."

This comes after the release of the latest Vivek Agnihotri directorial "The Kashmir Files" which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

( With inputs from ANI )

