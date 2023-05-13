Cash collection agent shot dead in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi [India], May 13 : A cash collection agent was allegedly shot dead during a loot under GTB Enclave Police Station area of Shahdara district on Friday evening, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place around 8.00 pm.

As per the preliminary investigation, the agent was carrying around Rs 1 Lakh when miscreants tried to loot the money and shot him.

The total cash amount carried by the agent is being verified and assailants are being identified, said Delhi Police.

More details are awaited.

