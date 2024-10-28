Cash-for-defection allegation: Kerala NCP-SP MLA to seek probe for clean chit

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 ) Kerala NCP-SP legislator Thomas K. Thomas on Monday said he will seek a judicial probe into allegations made against him by an LDF legislator that he was involved in a cash-for-defection bid.

Thomas said he will be giving a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to conduct an inquiry into baseless allegations made by Antony Raju, former Kerala Minister and a ruling Left Democratic Front legislator, against him.

Raju had recently alleged that he and another legislator were offered Rs 50 crores each by Thomas to defect to the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar.

Denying any wrongdoing, Thomas on Monday offered to undergo a lie detector test besides giving his mobile phone for a forensic examination to prove that he never made such an offer.

“I challenge Raju to undergo a lie-detection test,” said Thomas, who claimed Raju’s allegation was part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish his image ahead of an imminent Cabinet expansion and minimizing his chances of getting a berth.

The conspiracy theory floated by Thomas comes amid speculation that he was being considered to replace party colleague State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran in the Cabinet.

Sources said Thomas’s name was cleared for a Cabinet berth at a meeting chaired by his party president Sharad Pawar and attended by Thomas, Saseendran and state party president P.C. Chacko.

As part of the arrangement, the trio met CM Vijayan last month and presented Pawar’s letter giving the nod for Thomas to replace Saseendran.

Sources said despite the completion of formalities, Thomas’ Cabinet entry was put on hold by CM Vijayan after Raju accused him of trying to facilitate the defection of two MLAs to the NCP-led by Ajit Pawar.

