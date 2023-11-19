Cash, gold, liquor seizure in Telangana mounts to Rs 625 crore

Hyderabad, Nov 19 With 10 days to go for Assembly elections, the amount of cash, gold, liquor and freebies seized so far crossed Rs 625 crore.

The enforcement agencies seized cash, precious metal, liquor and other items worth Rs 22.46 crore during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative figure to Rs 6,25,79,47,333.

In 2018 elections, the total seizure of cash, liquor and other items was only Rs 103.89 crore.

During the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m on November 19, the agencies seized Rs 18.64 crore cash. With this the seized cash since October 9 has gone up to Rs 232.72 crore.

The agencies seized Rs 2.57 crore worth of liquor during the 24-hour period. With this the overall value of liquor seized so far has mounted to Rs 99.49 crore. The authorities have seized more than 2.17 lakh litres of liquor.

The enforcement agencies seized narcotics worth Rs 27 lakh during the last 24 hours. They have so far seized drugs/narcotics worth Rs 34.35 crore. The seized material includes 8,527 kgs Ganja.

The cumulative value of the seized gold, silver, diamonds etc has risen to Rs 180.60 crores. This includes 294 kgs gold, 1173 kgs silver and 19,269 Carat diamonds

Since the model code of conduct came into force, the authorities have seized various other items worth Rs 78.62 crore reportedly meant for distribution among voters as freebies.

The seized items include (2.81 lakh kgs rice, 9159 cookers, 88,007 sarees, seven 2-wheelers, eight 4-wheelers, 5,701 clocks and 72,473 mobiles.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone along with Panjagutta Police seized Rs 97.30 lakh unaccounted cash from a car during vehicle checking on Sunday. Police apprehended two persons and took up further investigation.

