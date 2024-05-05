Cash, liquor & drugs valued at Rs 609 crore seized in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 5 The enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies valued at Rs 609.38 crore since March 1 in Punjab, the fourth-highest seizure in the country, state Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. said here on Saturday.

He said the seizures include cash of Rs 11.2 crore, besides 27.95 lakh liters of liquor of Rs 18 crore, drugs of Rs 563.53 crore, precious metals of Rs 14.94 crore, and freebies of Rs 1.69 crore.

Punjab ranks fourth nationally in terms of seizures made, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan stood first, second and third, respectively.

Sibin C. said 24 enforcement agencies are actively operating in the state.

Since enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct on March 16, the seizures were of Rs 514.81 crore.

Punjab Police have made the highest seizures amounting to Rs 404.2 crore, followed by the Border Security Force (BSF) Rs 23 crore, the Income Tax Department of Rs 9.28 crore, the state Excise Department of Rs 8.29 crore, the state Goods and Service Tax Department Rs 5 crore, the Customs Department of Rs 4.37 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau of Rs 2.54 crore.

Among the districts, Jalandhar topped the list with a total seizure of Rs 141.25 crore, followed by Amritsar (Rs 93.96 crore), Tarn Taran (Rs 59.55 crore), Ferozepur (Rs 54.58 crore) and Fazilka (Rs 42.1 crore).

Punjab will go to the polls on all 13 Lok Sabha seats on June 1.

