Cash, property deeds seized in raids on Wasseypur gangster Prince Khan’s network; four arrested

Dhanbad, Nov 5 The Dhanbad Police seized Rs 17,34,900 in cash, 70 property-related documents, a pistol, 47 live cartridges, and several other incriminating items during extensive raids on the hideouts of fugitive gangster Prince Khan’s operatives in Wasseypur, officials said on Wednesday.

Prince Khan, one of Jharkhand’s most wanted criminals, has been operating from Dubai for the past four years.

The raids, which lasted over nine hours, were conducted simultaneously at multiple locations in Wasseypur and other areas under the Bank Mor police station limits.

The seized items also include bank documents, two laptops, and three mobile phones, indicating a large-scale financial and digital trail of the gang’s activities.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said four people -- Parvez Khan, Saif Alam, Tausif Alam, and Imtiaz Ali -- have been arrested in this connection.

Describing them as “sleeper cells” of Prince Khan, the SSP said they were involved in hawala, money laundering, land grabbing, and extortion, and played a key role in handling the gang’s finances and logistics.

Several others were detained for questioning and released later, police said.

The operation involved around 60 police personnel, including a specialised team formed to dismantle the gang’s financial and operational network.

During interrogation, police identified over 100 individuals who allegedly provided financial support to Prince Khan out of fear.

Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused transferred extortion money to Prince Khan in Dubai through digital channels and USDT (cryptocurrency), making it difficult to trace the flow of funds.

The SSP described the gang’s activities as a well-organised crime syndicate, stretching from illegal land deals to cross-border hawala transactions.

Prince Khan is wanted in multiple cases of murder, extortion, arms trafficking, and organised crime. A Red Corner Notice has been issued by Interpol at Jharkhand Police’s request.

Despite being abroad, he frequently releases videos on social media claiming responsibility for crimes and threatening rivals.

The latest action comes a day after Dhanbad Police conducted raids at 30 locations across the city, arresting seven of his associates.

