Cash vans to comply with minimum requirements as mentioned in Automative Industry Standard, says Transport Ministry

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on 23 February 2022, whereby Cash Vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016(11 of 2016). This will facilitate manufacture, type approval testing, and registration of Cash Vans as special purpose vehicles," said the ministry in a release.

( With inputs from ANI )

