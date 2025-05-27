Cashew farmers in TN's Nagapattinam face 50 pc yield loss due to unseasonal rains, pests

Chennai, May 27 Cashew farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district are grappling with a significant decline in yield this season, with losses estimated between 40 per cent and 50 per cent.

Cashew is cultivated on over 5,000 acres in the district, but unseasonal rains, combined with widespread pest infestations, have severely impacted the crop across major cultivation zones such as Vedaranyam and Keezhaiyur.

Farmers say this year’s setback is particularly distressing as the region had only recently begun to recover from the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Gaja in 2018.

"After Cyclone Gaja, it took us several years to restore our cashew plantations. Just as yields were beginning to show promise again, this season has delivered another blow," farmer Saravanan K.R. said.

"Due to the rains and pest attacks, the flowers, fruits, and even leaves are turning black. Despite using fertilisers, nearly half the yield is gone,” he added.

Market rates this year are considered favourable, with cashew fruits selling at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg and cashew nuts at Rs 110 to Rs 120 per kg. However, the reduced output means most farmers are unable to benefit from the price advantage.

"Even though the prices are good, the low volume of harvest is cutting into our profits," Saravanan said.

Officials from the Horticulture Department have acknowledged the crisis.

"We have been guiding farmers on the timely use of fertilisers and recommending preventive measures. But the recent unseasonal rainfall has worsened the pest situation, making it harder to control," a department official said.

Experts note that the combination of excess moisture and lack of adequate pest control has accelerated the spread of fungal and insect infestations, particularly affecting flowering and fruit-bearing stages.

Farmer groups in the region have urged the state government to conduct crop damage assessments and provide immediate relief to affected growers. They also requested the introduction of weather-based crop insurance schemes specifically designed for horticultural crops like cashew, which are highly sensitive to climatic shifts.

