Cashless Medical Aid Scheme 2025 Kicks Off: Road Accident Victims to Get Free Treatment Up to ₹1.5 Lakh

With the nationwide implementation of the Cashless Treatment Scheme 2025 on May 5, 2025, the government has taken a significant stride. The program's goal is to save the lives of those hurt in traffic accidents by offering them prompt, high-quality medical care. If someone is hurt in a car accident, they will receive treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh for free under this program. For the first seven days, the therapy will be given at a chosen public or private hospital for free. There won't be any paperwork or insurance needed.

Any victim of a traffic accident in any state is covered by this program. If an individual has been hurt in a traffic accident in India, they will receive care regardless of their country. Only hospitals that have been approved by the government will offer fully cashless treatment. The government will produce a list of such hospitals, and these will be updated regularly. The injured individual will only receive primary treatment (stabilisation) if they are initially transported to an unlisted hospital. They will then be sent to the closest listed hospital, where they will receive free care for seven days up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The State Road Safety Council and state health authorities carry out this program, which is administered by the National Health Authority (NHA). A high-level committee consisting of eleven members has been established to oversee the system. The seamless operation of the program and ensuring that no one is denied treatment are the responsibilities of this committee.

It is concerning how many traffic accidents occur in India each year. According to a recent report by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, 1.72 lakh individuals lost their lives in around 4.8 lakh traffic incidents in India in 2023. Many of these deaths happened as a result of the injured not getting treatment in a timely manner. The government hopes that this program will guarantee that no injured individual is denied care.