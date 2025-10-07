Caste census: K'taka CM convenes review meet to decide on deadline extension

Bengaluru, Oct 7 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he will be chairing a meeting in Bengaluru to decide on extending the deadline for the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, popularly known as the caste census.

The deadline for the caste census is set to end today (October 7). Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “I am convening a meeting on the survey. Immediately after the event celebrating Valmiki Jayanti, I will take up the review meeting.”

When asked about the Education Department already issuing an order extending teachers’ deputation to conduct the survey, he responded that all matters will be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting is being attended by the Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, Madhusudhan R. Naik, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and senior bureaucrats. The CM is expected to announce the extension of the deadline after the review.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Government Employees Association has written to Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, demanding the declaration of holidays for all government primary and high schools in the state until October 17.

The letter noted that Dusshera holidays for teachers were announced from September 20 to October 7. Teachers have been conducting the census since September 22. In Bengaluru, the survey is being carried out amid confusion, and teachers are under physical and mental stress, requiring rest.

Considering that more time is required to complete the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, popularly known as the caste census, the Karnataka Education Department has issued an order extending the deputation of teachers for enumeration work.

The latest order from the Education Department directs teachers to conduct classes in schools until 1 p.m. and carry out census work afterwards.

According to the order, teachers have been directed to conduct the caste census in the five municipal corporation limits of Bengaluru till October 24 and in the rest of the state till October 12. The order was issued by the Commissioner of the School Education Department, Surlakar Vikas Kishore.

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of schools reopening after the Dusshera festival across the state. Students will have half-day classes until the completion of the survey. The decision was made in the meeting chaired by Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday.

As per the directive, teachers are required to work in schools from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and carry out caste census duties after 1 p.m. During this period, students in government and aided schools will attend only half-day classes.

The Education Department order further instructs teachers to work even on holidays to ensure that the caste census is completed before October 12, barring Bengaluru.

The caste census began in Karnataka on September 22 and is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC). It aims to collect data from about seven crore people across two crore households using a 60-question format. The government has claimed that the survey will help in framing policies, reaching out to marginalised communities, and bringing them into the mainstream.

