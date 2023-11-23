Caste census row: BJP MLA in K'taka demands CBI probe, dubs it 'scam'

Bengaluru, Nov 23 BJP MLA and former minister V. Sunil Kumar on Thursday said that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is genuinely committed to ensuring social justice, he should hand over the caste census report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe.

Sunil Kumar, a prominent OBC leader, maintained that the Chief Minister should stop the drama of forming a cabinet subcommittee to study the caste census report.

"Mr Siddaramaiah, what a betrayal from you to the backward classes and Dalit communities. The original blueprint is missing. You are set to prepare a forgery report and impress Rahul Gandhi," charged Sunil Kumar.

If one goes through the confusions and complexities of the caste report there is no doubt that it is a big scam. If the objective of the caste census conducted at the cost of Rs 162 crore is not fulfilled, what does it convey? Kumar wondered.

At a time when the debate over the issue is raging, the former Chairman of the Backward Classes Committee Kantharaj has gone missing, he stated.

It was during Kantharaj's tenure that the caste census was conducted.

The member secretary is also silent on why he had not given his signature to the report then, he explained.

Kumar further claimed that it implies that he does not want to be a part of the caste census.

This also shows that during the period of preparation of the caste census report there was big mess up and misappropriation, he alleged.

He reiterated that instead of handing over the caste census report to the cabinet subcommittee to study, the chief minister should hand over the probe into the issue by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde clarified on Wednesday that the data of the caste census is safe while the work sheets are missing.

"The caste census is genuine and the report will be submitted," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar had stated that the demand of various communities for a scientific approach to the caste census must be considered.

