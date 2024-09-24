Caste certificate frauds must be dealt with decisively: JD(U) on creamy layer row in AIIMS

Patna, Sep 24 Following the initiation of an enquiry by Patna District Magistrate, Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, into allegations of fake certificates involving the Director and Dean of AIIMS Patna, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday emphasised the importance of transparency in matters relating to caste certificates and the creamy layer.

Addressing the issue, Neeraj Kumar stated that the integrity of law must be upheld regardless of a person's position, caste, or religion.

He remarked, “It is not important how high a position you hold. It is not important which caste or religion you belong to. If you try to commit some fraud in your caste certificate, the government automatically takes cognisance. This is an important issue. There should be transparency in the law. There should not be any difference between the common man and the elite."

Neeraj Kumar's comments highlight the JD(U)’s stance on ensuring equality and transparency in the legal system, emphasising that caste certificate frauds must be dealt with decisively, regardless of an individual's social or professional standing.

The Director of Patna AIIMS, Dr. G.K. Paul, and the Head of Department-cum-Dean, Dr. Prem Kumar, are reportedly facing allegations of obtaining fake OBC certificates from the Danapur block.

Despite being part of the creamy layer category, which disqualifies individuals from certain benefits, these officials allegedly acquired certificates claiming they were not in the creamy layer.

The controversy deepened as it was revealed that their children gained admission to medical colleges based on these fraudulent certificates.

In response to multiple complaints, Patna District Magistrate Singh has taken cognisance of the issue and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

The enquiry will examine the authenticity of the certificates and how the officials secured them despite their ineligibility.

The committee’s findings are expected to be submitted next month.

This case has raised concerns about the misuse of caste-based reservation benefits, with JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar stressing the need for transparency and fairness in such matters, emphasising that the law should apply equally to everyone, regardless of their position or background.

Creamy layer is a term used in India to describe the better-educated and more affluent members of the OBCs who are not eligible for reservation benefits in government jobs and educational institutions.

The purpose of this exclusion is to ensure that reservations are available to the most underprivileged in the community.

