Caste consciousness is on the rise among educated people: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, June 19 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced concerns over growing caste consciousness and superstitious beliefs among educated individuals in the state.

He said those who have studied to become doctors believe in superstition, destiny and karma, adding that the students must not believe in superstitions.

The Chief Minister spoke at the felicitation programme organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Association to felicitate the students who have fared well in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate and Pre-University Course (PUC) exams.

"Inspired by the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti's -- "We don't want liquor, we want residential schools," movement in the state, Morarji schools were established in rural areas which was included in my first Budget," Siddaramaiah said.

"In rural areas, everyone should get quality, rational and scientific education. He said that due to the caste system, inequality has been created in the society. Our Constitution has provided opportunities for children of all castes and classes to study," he added.

"Due to the caste system, inequality has been created in the society and it needs to be eradicated. I got the opportunity to become Chief Minister only because I got an education. Otherwise, I would have limited myself to grazing buffaloes and cows," he said.

"Buddha and Basavanna worked hard to erase the caste system centuries ago. The Chief Minister regretted that caste consciousness is increasing among educated people."

The Chief Minister congratulated all the students who scored high marks in class 10 and PUC and all the teachers who helped these students achieve this.

"We are the ones who teach children to discriminate against caste and religion. So parents and teachers should first come out of superstition. He said that then the children will also grow to be rational and develop a scientific temper and create a better future."

"In the past, girls of the upper caste also did not have the opportunity for education. Girls of all castes were exploited in the matter of education."

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness that girls were faring well in education.

