Caste count goes official: BJP seizes agenda; INDIA bloc faces strategic recalibration

New Delhi, April 30 In a landmark decision with far-reaching social and political implications, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national Census. The announcement, made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) on Wednesday, comes amid growing political momentum around caste data and its role in public policy.

Vaishnaw, addressing the media, termed the decision as both a corrective measure and a governance reform, stating that while some states had already conducted caste surveys, many executed in politically motivated and non-transparent ways, leading to confusion and mistrust in society. “To preserve the integrity of our social fabric and ensure that caste enumeration is not misused for narrow political gains, it is essential to include it transparently within the formal Census process,” he said.

The Union Minister came heavily down on the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies, accusing them of exploiting the demand for a caste census purely for political leverage. He underscored that no caste enumeration has been included in any population census since India’s Independence, despite repeated demands.

Tracing the history, Vaishnaw reminded that in 2010, then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh assured the Lok Sabha that the Cabinet would consider the inclusion of caste data in the Census. A Group of Ministers was subsequently formed, and several parties recommended proceeding with caste enumeration.

However, despite this consensus, the UPA government did not carry out a caste census. Instead, it conducted a socio-economic survey, widely known as the SECC (Socio-Economic and Caste Census), which did not yield credible or usable caste data due to its flawed design and lack of official recognition.

This decision comes at a time when opposition parties, especially Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, have made the caste census a central electoral demand.

Rahul Gandhi, in particular, has used it as a consistent political weapon, frequently attacking the BJP for allegedly remaining silent on the issue. The inclusion of caste enumeration in the official Census effectively neutralises that political advantage, taking the wind out of Rahul’s sails just as Bihar gears up for Assembly elections, say observers.

In Bihar, where caste plays a defining role in electoral politics, the RJD-Congress alliance was preparing to make caste census a major campaign issue. However, with PM Modi-led government now taking ownership of the process at the national level, the opposition’s pitch risks being blunted. Political analysts suggest that this move could lead to internal churning within the INDIA bloc.

This move is more than a bureaucratic update -- it is a calculated political and social repositioning. It reshapes the caste discourse, undercuts opposition narratives, and sets the stage for future policy changes rooted in real demographic data. As the Census process begins, all eyes will be on how the government handles the rollout, release, and response to caste-based findings.

But for now, the Modi government has seized the initiative on an issue that once formed the core of its opponents' agenda -- and in doing so, may have fundamentally changed the tone of the electoral debates leading up to 2025 and beyond.

The government also pointed to a precedent that reassures social stability: when the Modi government implemented 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category, it did not lead to social unrest. This, Vaishnaw argued, demonstrated the government's ability to introduce socially sensitive reforms without disrupting the harmony of society.

