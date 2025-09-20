Caste survey necessary to provide equal opportunities to the deprived: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Sep 20 The survey likely to be conducted in the state is not merely a caste survey but an economic, social, and educational survey, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday, adding that along with collecting caste details of the people, this survey aims to gather information on their economic, social, and educational conditions to ensure equal opportunities for the deprived.

He was speaking to the media on Saturday at the Circuit House in Gadag.

Responding to a question on the row over various castes under Christianity being mentioned in the caste survey, he said that opinions have been sought on this matter, and the Backward Classes Commission will decide on removing unnecessary aspects. The Commission is a statutory body, and the government has only provided guidelines for the survey, he said.

"About 1.75 lakh teachers have been assigned to carry out the survey. Each teacher will collect information from 150 households, and the exercise will be conducted over 15 days. Data on religion, caste, subcaste, education, employment, and other details will be collected," he added.

Reacting to the allegation by Swamiji Vachanananda that there is a conspiracy behind the caste survey, Siddaramaiah said: “The central government is also conducting a caste survey. Does that mean there is a conspiracy in that as well? None of the ministers have opposed the survey. To bring equality in society, the poor must be given priority in government schemes."

On the BJP’s appeal to the Governor to reconsider the decision on the survey, Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP is playing politics on the issue of the survey. There is no question of dividing castes in this matter,” he clarified.

Answering a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations regarding voter fraud, Siddaramaiah said: “Rahul Gandhi has pointed out that about 6,000 names of voters were deleted in Aland constituency, and this is true. An SIT probe will be conducted into the voter fraud case in Aland."

Responding to a question on including the Kuruba community under the ST category, Siddaramaiah said, “The previous BJP government had recommended that the Kuruba community be included in ST. However, the central government has returned this proposal, and the state government will provide an explanation. The final decision to include any community under ST rests entirely with the central government,” he explained.

Replying to a question on crop damage due to heavy rains in the state, Siddaramaiah said, “A joint survey is being conducted on the crop loss, and after the report is submitted, compensation will be provided. In Gadag district, the joint survey will be completed in the next two days,” he informed.

When asked about BJP’s statewide protest over potholes, Siddaramaiah said, “It is true that roads have been damaged due to heavy rainfall this time. A meeting will be held regarding the situation in Bengaluru and other districts, and necessary measures will be taken. During the BJP’s tenure, not a single road was constructed nor were potholes filled."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor