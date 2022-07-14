Catching drug peddlers an eyewash, arrest suppliers in Goa: Cong MLA

Panaji, July 14 Goa Congress Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira has demanded that drug suppliers should be arrested, and action against the drug peddlers was just an eyewash.

"Drugs issue is plaguing the state of Goa. Every day you will find in newspapers a nice photo (with) police constables surrounding a particular person saying he is caught with drugs. Look at the quantities that are being caught. Pathetic... never have I read in papers that a person with substantial quantities of drugs was caught. Peddlers cannot get drugs unless there is a supplier. Tell our police force to identify them. They are only catching peddlers who are roaming with a couple of grams," Sequeira said during the Assembly session on Wednesday.

Sequeira said that to eradicate the menace of drugs, there is a need to nab main culprits, who supply the drugs to peddlers. "Nabbing drug peddlers is just an eyewash," he said.

"Police are taking action against only drug peddlers. They are nabbing youngsters who are found with small quantities of drugs. They have failed to catch the drug dealers," he said.

"Goa has a coastal police force. It is a shame to say that a single boat is not in working condition. So why do we have this force?," he said further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor