Cattle scam: Process for shifting Anubrata Mondal to Delhi begins

Kolkata, March 7 The process of shifting Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, started on Tuesday.

At around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a joint team of Asansol Special Correctional Home, where Mondal had been housed till date, and Asansol-Durgapur Police Commiserate, brought him out of the premises and started for Kolkata.

While being brought out of the correctional home, Mondal visibly appeared tense and did not reply to the answers of the media persons waiting there.

A team of 12 armed security persons led by one inspector and seconded by three sub- inspectors started for Kolkata in a convoy of four vehicles.

The lead vehicle was a pilot-car followed by the vehicle where Mondal was travelling. His vehicle was again followed by a second pilot car and then an ambulance containing oxygen cylinders. A medical practitioner associated with the correctional home hospital and his assistant was travelling in the ambulance.

On the way, the convoy stopped at a roadside dhaba at Saktigarh in East Burdwan district, Mondal had his breakfast.

Then again, the convoy started for Kolkata and their destination is the ESI hospital at Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata. It is expected that the convoy will reach ESI hospital at around 11 a.m.

After reaching the ESI hospital, Mondal will undergo a medical examination by the doctors.

On availability of the fit-certificate for travelling, the joint team of Asansol Special Correctional Home and Asansol- Durgapur Police Commiserate will hand him over to the officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per plans as of now, said sources, the ED officials escorted by central armed forces personnel will rush for the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport from the ESI hospital.

From there, they will take a flight to Delhi and after reaching the national capital, Mondal will be presented at the Rouse Avenue Courts.

