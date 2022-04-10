Cattle smugglers arrested after a 22 km high-speed chase

In a major burst, five cattle smugglers were arrested in Gurugram near Delhi after a 22km high-speed chase in which the accused drove their truck with deflated tires and threw the animals out of the moving vehicle while they were chased. Post the arrest, few domestically-made firearms and live ammunition were also recovered from the cow smugglers, The chase, began after the cow smugglers rammed the vehicle when asked to stop while entering Gurugram from the Delhi border.

The defendants continued to drive the vehicle at high speed even when their vehicle’s tires were slashed by the cowherds. On several occasions during the 22 km chase, the smugglers threw the contraband cows out of the moving vehicle, possibly to distract the cow guards. “These cow smugglers were arrested after a 22 km chase. Illegal firearms and bullets were also recovered from their vehicle. After dumping all the cows, these cow smugglers were seen with their hands clasped A team of Gurugram police arrested the cow smugglers,” Ashok, a cow vigilante, told NDTV.

