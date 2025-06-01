Caught on Camera: Bengaluru Woman Assaults Auto Driver with Slipper in Road Rage Incident (Watch Video)

A routine traffic disagreement spiraled into a public altercation in Bengaluru when a woman riding a two-wheeler assaulted an auto-rickshaw driver with her slipper. The incident, which took place during peak hours on a busy city road, was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread debate over rising road rage incidents in the city. The confrontation reportedly began during a lane merge. According to a complaint filed by the auto driver, identified as Lokesh, he was driving on the right lane when the woman approached from the left. The woman accused him of hitting her vehicle, an allegation he firmly denied.

In the video footage circulating online, Lokesh can be seen calmly denying the accusation, saying, “You can check, I didn’t even touch your vehicle.” However, tensions escalated when he attempted to record the conversation on his mobile phone. The woman, visibly agitated, removed her slipper and struck him repeatedly in the middle of the road while shouting, “Make a video! Do whatever you can!”The woman further claimed that the auto had run over her foot, though Lokesh refuted this and urged her to verify her claims before making public accusations.

Police officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. Investigators are reviewing the viral video footage along with statements from eyewitnesses to determine the sequence of events and verify both parties’ claims. This incident is the latest in a string of road rage cases that have plagued Bengaluru in recent months. Just weeks ago, a video emerged showing an Indian Air Force officer assaulting an IT professional, also during a road-related dispute. The spike in such incidents has raised concerns about public safety and the need for better conflict resolution awareness among road users. Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm during traffic disputes and avoid taking the law into their own hands. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.