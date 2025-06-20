Caught On Camera: Son Brutally Stabs Differently-Abled Father 15 Times In Chhattisgarh

A horrifying scene unfolded in Chattisgarh's Balodabazar area after a father was viciously attacked with a knife by his son. The disturbing incident, chillingly captured on the store's CCTV camera, shows the assailant, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, riding his bike directly into the shop to confront his differently-abled father.Chhattisgarh Shocker: Son Stabs Differently-Abled Father Multiple Times in Balodabazar Shop Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh: A shopkeeper's day took a horrifying turn in Balodabazar when his son brutally attacked him with a knife, an incident chillingly captured on the store's CCTV camera. The assailant, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, even rode his bike directly into the shop to confront his differently-abled father.

The disturbing event unfolded on June 17. The CCTV footage initially shows Narendra Singh Chawla, the shopkeeper, limping as he moves about his shop, preparing for the day. He walks towards the entrance upon noticing a bike approaching, seemingly expecting a customer. However, it was his elder son, Amarjeet, who aggressively charged at him on the two-wheeler. The video then shows Amarjeet repeatedly lunging at his father with a knife, stabbing him multiple times. The elderly man is seen screaming in pain during the shocking 30-second attack, which reportedly involved upwards of 10 to 15 stabs.

According to a report in NavBharat Times, Amarjeet stabbed his father 15 times. It's believed Amarjeet, a former teacher who was recently sacked from his job, was drunk at the time of the incident and blamed his parents for his job loss.Narendra Singh Chawla is currently admitted to the district hospital, where his condition remains critical.