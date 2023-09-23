Cauvery dispute: Organisations call for B'luru bandh on Sep 26

Bengaluru, Sep 23 Various organisations, who have launched a protest against the Congress government in Karnataka demanding immediate halt of water release to Tamil Nadu, have called for Bengaluru bandh on September 26.

"We request schools and colleges to remain close. This is not a bandh call given by organisations but by the people of Bengaluru. Information and Technology companies and Film Chambers of Commerce should also extend their support to the bandh. Shops and commercial establishments should voluntarily shut down business," said Sugarcane Growers Association President Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

The decision in this regard was taken by the Cauvery Jala Samrakshana Samiti, Federation of Farmers' Associations, Federation of pro-Kannada organisations and organisation for the Bengaluru Resident Welfare Associations.

The representatives of all the organisations have deliberated and decided to give a call for bandh. On September 26, the organisations will take up a massive protest rally from the Town Hall to SBM Circle in Bengaluru.

Addressing mediapersons, Shantakumar called for the bandh at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru after staging a symbolic protest on Saturday.

Shantakumar demanded that the government should call for a special session and take a decision to stop the water release to Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court should remove the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said though the government is committed to protecting the interests of people, the opposition parties are giving political twist to it.

"There is no use of observing bandh. No one should take law into their hands," he said.

"If the image and stature of Bengaluru city is dented, it is like stabbing one's own heart. We are protecting the interest of farmers. What benefit will they get from the bandh? If there is a benefit, let them observe bandh. The government is fighting for you. I request not to commit the blunder of observing Bengaluru bandh," Shivakumar stated.

Reacting to the statement by a DMK leader that Cauvery is not the property of Karnataka, Shivakumar maintained that the river is property of South India.

When asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah meeting JD(S) leaders and not giving appointments to government representatives, he maintained that former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy who met Shah had stated that he had discussed the Cauvery issue.

"Let him reveal the golden words that he discussed," Shivakumar said.

