Cauvery Phase 5 project to be launched on Oct 16, Bengaluru residents to benefit

Bengaluru, Oct 12 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state government will launch the ambitious Cauvery Phase 5 project on October 16, which will scale up water supply to many areas including the high reaches of the metropolitan city.

Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of Water Resources told media, “October 16th is going to be a special day for Bengaluru. Till date, 1,500 MLD water was provided for the Bengaluru city in four phases. The fifth phase is going to help additional 50 lakh people.”

The Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project is among the one of its kind project, designed to supply water to about 5 million people in Bengaluru. The monumental project also includes the construction of India's largest water treatment plant, with a capacity of 775 MLD.

Shedding more light on the project, Shivakumar said, “I visited and monitored the work at the spot. On 16th, we are inaugurating the project at Torekadanahalli. We will ensure every household in Bengaluru gets water.

The water conveyed through the Cauvery Phase 5 project will be distributed across Bengaluru's suburbs via a steel trunk main pipeline, reaching reservoirs in Gottigere, Doddakanahalli, Lingadheeranahalli, SMV 6th Block, Kadugodi, and Chokkanahalli. The water pipes will cover a distance of 110 kilometers to deliver water to Bengaluru residents.

According to Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineers, the metropolitan city relies water mainly from Cauvery river and the challenges escalate during summers during Summers, due to elevation of the city.

Under the project, Bengaluru will receive an additional 775 MLD of water from the Cauvery Phase 5 project. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has already facilitated 10.64 lakh water connections, with an additional 4 lakh connections to be provided through this new phase.

Dy CM Shivakumar further stated that state government has extended lighting arrangements in Mysuru city for 12 days during this Dasara festival.

“It is being arranged wonderfully, I am telling you when I was in charge earlier as the power minister, these kinds of arrangements were not made,” he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor