CBFC justifies decision to grant 'A' certificate to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' in Madras HC

Chennai, Aug 25 The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Monday, defended before the Madras High Court its decision to issue an 'A' certificate to Rajinikanth's latest film 'Coolie', insisting that the level of violence in the movie made it unsuitable for viewers aged below 18 years.

Appearing before Justice T.V. Thamilselvi, Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan outlined the certification process.

He said that the film was first screened by the CBFC's examining committee, consisting of one officer and four independent members randomly chosen from a 200-member panel representing different sections of society.

The committee unanimously ruled that the film 'Coolie' merited an 'A' rating.

Following this, the production company, Sun TV Network Limited, requested a review by the revising committee, which included one CBFC officer and nine panel members.

This wider body also arrived at the same conclusion, unanimously recommending an 'A' certificate on account of the film's violent scenes.

"The examining committee was unanimous, and the revising committee was also unanimous. Both bodies concurred that the film was fit only for adults. Unless further cuts are made, 'Coolie' cannot be considered for a U/A certificate," Sundaresan said, adding that the production firm had formally applied for and obtained the 'A' certificate before releasing the film on August 14.

Senior counsel J. Ravindran, representing the producers, strongly disputed this stand.

He said that the production house had never accepted the 'A' classification and retained its statutory right to challenge the CBFC's decision.

Ravindran contended that films containing even greater levels of violence had been given U/A ratings in the past, and highlighted that the film 'Coolie' was already being watched by children in countries with stricter censorship laws than India.

He alleged that denying the film a U/A certificate was unfair and discriminatory, particularly given Rajinikanth's enormous fanbase that includes younger audiences.

After hearing both sides, Justice Thamilselvi reserved orders, saying that the court would soon deliver its ruling on whether the film 'Coolie' should remain restricted to adults or be made accessible to a wider audience.

