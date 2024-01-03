CBI and ED raids will take place till January 22, says RJD's Manoj Jha

Patna, Jan 3 RJD's Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha on Tuesday claimed the raids by the ED and the CBI on opposition leaders will continue till January 22.

Speaking to media persons here, he claimed that BJP has only one agenda - to target opposition leaders through central agencies.

"We have been informed by the ED and the CBI that summons to and raids on opposition leaders will take place till January 22. I am saying it and it will be proved true. Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, Hemant Soren in Jharkhand, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi are on the target list of central agencies. The files related to these leaders are being received by these central agencies from the BJP headquarters and anything can happen," Jha claimed.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is slated for January 22.

"BJP leaders will misuse constitutional agencies till January 22. I want to tell them that the people of the country are watching them," he added.

