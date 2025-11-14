CBI apprehends ITDC senior and assistant managers in Delhi bribery case

New Delhi, Nov 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in Delhi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a complainant, an official statement said on Friday.

The officials arrested have been identified as Senior Manager, Engineering & Management Dinesh Mahajan, and Assistant Manager, Engineering & Management Satish Kumar.

According to the agency, the CBI registered a case on November 12 against the Assistant Manager following a complaint that he had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to clear pending payment bills. After negotiations, the accused Assistant Manager allegedly agreed to accept a reduced amount of Rs 40,000.

Acting on the information, the CBI laid a trap on November 12. Both the Senior Manager and Assistant Manager were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the illegal gratification from the complainant, the agency said.

These arrests come amid a series of anti-corruption actions undertaken by the CBI in recent days.

Earlier, the CBI on Thursday arrested a Postal Inspector and an Assistant from the main post office in Saraikela district headquarters, Jharkhand, while they were caught red-handed accepting a bribe.

The agency recovered cash and several incriminating documents during the operation.

On Thursday, the agency also apprehended a Junior Engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Najafgarh Zone, who was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant.

Earlier, on November 11, the CBI arrested Nitesh Rai, a Bank Manager at Axis Bank in Mumbai, for his alleged involvement in facilitating the opening of mule accounts used for illegal financial activities.

The agency said further investigation is underway in all these cases.

